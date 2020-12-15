Metro Police Chief announces realignment of leadership

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro Police Chief John Drake announced a realignment of leadership within the department with the appointment of three new deputy chiefs and three new commanders effective Wednesday.

The new deputy chiefs are:

Sebastian Gourdin, commander of the Madison Precinct, who will lead the department’s Support Services Bureau, consisting of Special Events, Aviation, Traffic, Canine, School Resource Officers, Hazardous Devices Unit, Mounted Patrol, Secondary Employment Unit, Warrants, Facilities Management and Safety & Inspections. He is a 20-year Metro Police veteran. He succeeds Damian Huggins, who will be a captain in the Field Supervisor Section.

Dewayne Greene, commander of the Midtown Hills Precinct, who will lead the Community Services Bureau, consisting of the officers and detectives assigned to the department’s eight precincts. Greene is a 20-year Metro Police veteran. He fills Drake’s deputy chief position.

Michelle Richter, captain over the Domestic Violence Division, who iill lead the department’s Investigative Services Bureau, consisting of Homicide, Homicide-Cold Case, Domestic Violence, Youth Services, Gangs, Narcotics, Juvenile Crime Task Force, Auto Theft and Fraud. Richter is a 29-year Metro Police veteran. She succeeds retiring Deputy Chief Todd Henry.

The three new deputy chiefs join Chris Taylor, who was appointed Deputy Chief/Chief of Staff last week, current Deputy Chief Mike Hagar, who oversees the Executive Services Bureau, and current Deputy Chief Kay Lokey, who oversees the Administrative Services Bureau.

The three new commanders are:

Greg Blair, Director of Training, who will lead the Madison Precinct. Blair is a 22-year Metro Police veteran.

Scott Byrd, Executive Officer in the Community Services Bureau, who will lead the Training Academy as a commander. He is a 20-year Metro Police veteran.

Tommy Widener, Youth Services captain, who will lead the Midtown Hills Precinct. Widener is a 20-year Metro Police veteran.

“The six persons appointed to new leadership roles effective tomorrow have demonstrated their strong commitment to this city and will work with our entire team to engage Nashvillians at the neighborhood level to enhance safety and improve quality of life,” Drake said in a news release. “Simply put, I know they will do a lot of good things.”

Drake also announced that Captain Josh Blaisdell will transfer from the Field Supervisor Section to leave the Domestic Violence Division effective Wednesday.

