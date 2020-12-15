Police to wrap over 500 gifts for area children

National-World

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — Members of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department’s Community Policing Unit are wrapping over 500 gifts for children in the area.

The gifts for over 172 children representing 53 families from the Kansas City community who need a little extra help this year.

This nearly day-long event is part of the Department’s COPPS (Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving) Christmas for Kids program.

It will be on Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 100 S. 20th St. in Kansas City, KS

