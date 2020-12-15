Possible road rage incident ends in fatal shooting on 15 freeway

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ONTARIO, CA (KCAL/KCBS Staff) — A male driver was shot and killed Monday evening on the 15 Freeway in Ontario, in what investigators said was a possible road rage incident.

According to California Highway Patrol, the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on the southbound lanes at Jurupa Avenue.

Witnesses told police that an unknown suspect shot the driver of a pickup truck, causing the pickup truck to strike an uninvolved vehicle and possibly a light pole before coming to a stop just off the freeway.

The suspect allegedly pulled over and waved a gun before fleeing the scene, witnesses told police.

“You’re endangering everyone around you and, especially once it escalates to this level, obviously anything can happen,” Officer Dan Olivas said. “Innocent people can get hit.”

The southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway, from the 10 Freeway to the 60 Freeway, were closed for several hours Monday night and into early Tuesday morning, but have since reopened.

Police declined to identify the victim pending family notification.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.