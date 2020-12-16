50,000 oysters dropped into harbor after restaurant closures create surplus

National-World

Oyster Bay, NY (WCBS) — With so many restaurants shutting down because of the pandemic, it’s led to a surplus of oysters on Long Island, and now it’s helping the environment.

Tuesday, environmentalists dropped 50,000 oysters into Oyster Bay Harbor.

The town supervisor says the mollusks will help naturally clean and filter local waterways.

“We are here to give Mother Nature an early holiday gift,” Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said. “Oysters are a very important component in the protection of our waters.”

Officials say they will also help build back the depleted oyster population.

