AAA warns that roadside service during storm will be difficult due to pandemic

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

VERNON, CT (WFSB) — If drivers get stuck out on the road during Winter Storm Bailey, getting help may be tricky.

AAA said it is getting ready for a spike in calls this week and they want people to be prepared.

It said folks need a few additional items in their cars this year to add to their emergency kit. Those include hand sanitizer, wipes, and masks.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it warned that roadside rescues were going to be a bit more complicated.

“My boss allowed me to switch days around so that way I don’t have to worry about driving,” said Justine Dubois.

Dubois said her family planned to stay home on Thursday and avoid the mess that’s sure to come with Winter Storm Bailey.

“It’ll be a good time. [We’ll] just hang out, wrap some presents, spend time with family,” Dubois said.

That’s what public works crews said they want people to do. They said the only thing that should be on the road during the height of the storm is their trucks.

“If you can stay home, stay home. Allow our plow trucks to do their job,” said Michael Purcaro, Vernon emergency management director.

AAA recommended that too. It suggested that people check their car batteries, inflate their tires, and do everything they can to avoid roadside service.

“In general, I would say that your tires and your headlights are the two most important things. Your windshield wipers, your fluids and your headlights,” said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson.

Parmenter said almost half of AAA’s calls usually involve a tow. Because of the pandemic, it makes rescues more complex and more risky.

“That’s why we’re so strongly encouraging folks to make sure they don’t find themselves in that position, especially this year,” Parmenter said.

If people do plan to go out, AAA suggested having snacks, blankets, jumper cables, and anything else needed just in case they get stranded.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.