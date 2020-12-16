Local couple expecting triplets make the most of their anniversary

National-World

Pittsburgh, PA (KDKA) — It’s easy to feel down right now.

To feel unmotivated and wonder “is this ever going to end?”

But now imagine you’re riding out this pandemic pregnant with triplets while on bed rest inside a hospital.

Spending an anniversary inside a hospital usually doesn’t cut it.

“He asked me what I wanted to do and I just asked if we could go in the hallway and eat a nice meal because I just didn’t want to be in my room,” said Deonna Fletcher, pregnant with triplets.

That’s because Fletcher spends every waking moment in this room on bed rest after her water broke early in the pregnancy.

“There’s no signs of labor or any danger with the babies so I think we’re going to last until January,” said Fletcher.

“They’re actually doing super good,” said Antonio Livingston, father of triplets.

But dad Antonio Livingston wanted to do something special to make sure all four ladies in his life knew how much he loved them.

“Worst case scenario we were going to have a dinner in this room here and make the best of it, but I went to ask some of the higher-ups and get some directions on who I should speak to,” said Livingston.

He met Tom Hritz with the hospitality group at Magee Women’s Hospital and revealed his secret plan.

“He just asked us for some flowers and a table and some champagne flutes- which we were happy to provide,” said Hritz.

“I had wanted to propose at our baby shower on the 5th and she been in here, so we weren’t able to have the baby shower,” said Livingston.

He decided to go with Plan B and transform a bedside hospital dinner request into a romantic table for two.

“We were going to do it on the second-floor balcony but when we saw the fifth-floor balcony- he really liked that,” said Hrtiz.

A private nook overlooking the hospital’s atrium proved to be the perfect backdrop for a big life moment.

“I believe when the guy starts to do the spiel and whatnot that’s like ‘oh it’s coming,’” said Livingston. “But she did not expect it because that’s what I always do and then I hit her with a magic trick. First time ever doing a magic trick.”

It worked.

He knelt down and revealed the ring before popping the question.

“He did such a good job. He picked it out on all his own,” said Fletcher.

“She mentioned she liked pear [shaped diamond] some time ago,” said Livingston.

Now this happy couple wants its story to inspire others to love despite adversity.

“Just love each other you know because you’re a team and if one part of the team is not doing so great it’s an overall effort,” said Livingston.

“We can’t control that we’re in a pandemic right now and he didn’t let that stop him from proposing, so you just gotta make the best out of things and find your light through the tunnel,” said Fletcher.

