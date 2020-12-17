French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19 after experiencing symptoms

National-World

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing symptoms, his office said Thursday.

“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today,” the statement from the Elysee Palace read.

It said the president was diagnosed after he was tested “at the onset of the first symptoms.”

“In accordance with current health regulations applicable to all, the President of the Republic will isolate himself for 7 days. He continues to work and carry out his activities remotely.”

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will also self-isolate, his office said.

Macron had a busy week in the days leading up to his positive test. On Wednesday, he met Portugal’s Prime Minister António Costa for lunch, and attended a cabinet meeting.

On Tuesday, Macron met with various people including the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer.

France on Wednesday reported 17,615 new cases and 289 deaths, bringing the country to more than 2.4 million infections and 59,361 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

This story is breaking news. More details to follow…