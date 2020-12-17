Houston voter fraud vigilante suspect has Covid-19, his lawyer says

National-World

A former Houston police captain charged with running a man off the road and pointing a gun at his head over a voter fraud conspiracy theory did not appear in court Thursday.

Mark Aguirre, 63, was expected to make his first court appearance in Harris County. Instead, attorney Terry Yates said Aguirre has Covid-19, and brought his test results to the court.

Yates said Aguirre “wasn’t doing well” when they spoke last night.

The judge requested that they try again Friday and asked if Aguirre can appear via Zoom.

Yates said they would try, but that Aguirre doesn’t have a phone and he’s not sure if he has a laptop.

Aguirre was arrested Tuesday and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said. He posted $30,000 bond on Tuesday afternoon and is out of jail, according to Harris County court records.

Bond conditions were briefly discussed Thursday, but nothing was set since Aguirre wasn’t present.