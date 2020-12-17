KSP annual ‘Shop with a Trooper’ sends Christmas gifts directly to homes in need this year

National-World

FRANKFORT, KY (WLKY) — Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Kentucky State Police’s annual Christmas shopping event took a different form this year.

Each year, the “Shop with a Trooper” effort gives back to local communities by giving children a shopping spree. Each child is typically given a certain amount of money to use on games or toys, and they are provided with free meals.

The pandemic didn’t stop KSP troopers from giving back this year. Instead, “Shop with a Trooper” went directly to the homes of children in need.

“In an effort to adhere to CDC guidelines, troopers didn’t take children shopping. Instead, we were able to play Santa and deliver all of the gifts!” officials said on Facebook.

Photos of the gift deliveries were posted, showing the troopers and KSP workers dropping off gifts and bags of goodies to Kentucky homes.

The gift distribution is among the many that continue here in the commonwealth in the wake of the pandemic. Many of the organizations have said that they recognize the need for these donations due to the financial constraints many families have been experiencing.

