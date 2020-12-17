‘She deserved more… it’s not fair’: Siblings grieve for Texas HS senior Aramis Mora killed when car slammed into house

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

GREENVILLE, TX (KTVT) — A pair of Greenville siblings are sharing their grief after 17-year-old Aramis Mora was struck and killed when a car crashed into her home.

She was attending school online on Monday, Dec. 14 when it happened in the 4700 block of Henry Street.

“She was hardworking. She was really, really smart. She was in the honor society,” said her brother, Gustavo Mora.

Aramis was a senior at Greenville High School.

Police said a car ran off the road and slammed into the family’s home, killing her.

Gustavo said he was in the next room taking a name, when he awoke to the chaos and tragedy.

“And when I found her, I checked her heartbeat. She wasn’t breathing any more,” he said.

The driver of the car was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not identified the driver and it’s not yet clear what caused the driver to crash into the home.

She was so talented. I still can’t believe this is happening,” said Aramis’ sister, Thelma Mora.

Greenville ISD released the following statement:

“Aramis attended GISD schools her entire academic life, starting as a kindergartner at Crockett. She also attended Carver, Sixth Grade Center and Greenville Middle School. She was known for her sweet, calm spirit and for being an excellent student with a special interest in art and fashion design. Our prayers go out to Aramis, her family, and all those who love her. We will all miss this special young woman.”

“I know she was happy,” said Thelma. “I know she had everything she wanted, but she deserved more. She deserved to leave more. And it’s not fair.”

A crisis counseling team has been at Greenville High since Tuesday, Dec. 15 to assist students and staff deal with their grief.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.