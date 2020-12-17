Snowplow and tow truck drivers working overtime

National-World

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — Luzerne County is expecting up to two feet of snow from this storm.

The weather hasn’t let up since 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon through late into the evening. That had snowplow drivers hitting the roads.

“It’s a nightmare to be honest with you. To tell you the truth it’s a nightmare… It’s cold. It’s snowy. People can’t see. People can’t drive. Lot of accidents,” Vincent Vince of Independent Construction said while he was behind the wheel of his snowplow.

He has been on the clock since midnight and there are no plans to stop until the storm is over.

“This is a lot of money on the line here you know what I mean, you put a lot into this stuff,” He said.

Newswatch 16 saw vehicles flipped on the Cross Valley Expressway.

On the highways, PennDOT reduced the speed limit to 45 miles an hour. Tractor Trailers with light or empty loads must be off the roads.

Tow truck drivers we spoke to were in it for the long haul.

“We’re switching drivers right now. I’m going to take a break for a few hours and I’ll be back for the overnight shift,” Eric Hollock of Ayers Towing Service said.

Snow is expected to stop falling sometime between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday.

