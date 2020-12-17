Verizon partners with city to deploy wi-fi hotspots to help students with in-home schooling

National-World

GEORGIA, USA (WGCL) — Verizon and the city of Doraville have teamed up to help students obtain wi-fi-hotspots.

According to a press release, the agencies are partnering to provide wi-fi hotspots to elementary students who are struggling with distance learning due to inadequate internet access

“Verizon remains steadfast in our commitment to bridging the digital divide in underserved communities,” said Michelle Arrington, Director-Government Affairs, Verizon.

We know that millions of students lack access to the technology they need to build the skills to succeed in the digital world. That is why we are proud to partner with the City of Doraville and the Dekalb Unified School District to work toward closing the digital divide in the community.”

Doraville school officials noted when the school system went 100% virtual due to the pandemic, the city was aware that many students would not have adequate access to high speed internet.

The lack of high speed internet services could lead to students falling behind in their school lessons, officials noted.

“By partnering with Verizon to provide Wi-Fi hotspots to elementary school students without adequate Internet access, the Doraville City Council has been able to help give these children a chance to continue learning,” said Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman

Officials noted the hotspots have been deployed to students throughout the city.

