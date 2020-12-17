Victim of man who pleaded guilty in diaper fetish human trafficking scheme breaks silence

National-World

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WDSU) — A victim of a man who pleaded guilty to human trafficking charges in connection with a diaper fetish scheme has broken her silence.

Rutledge Deas pleaded guilty to faking being mentally disabled to get unsuspecting women to change his diapers.

One of his victims spoke exclusively with WDSU about her experience.

Deas will not serve jail time, only probation, after his admission of guilt and plea.

At least one of his victims has little faith in him sticking to the deal and terms of his probation.

“I think there is definitely something wrong if he thinks it’s alright for someone to change his diaper is good,” the woman said. She asked not to be identified.

The crimes happened Uptown where Deas live, near Freret.

When he was arrested, officers found boxes of diapers in his apartment.

The victim said she couldn’t believe what had happened.

“It was disgusting,” she said.

None of the victims knew they were being duped, and all believed Deas was mentally disabled, according to the victim.

Deas was initially charged with sexual battery, but those charges were later dropped.

The victims, who Deas found on an app for care, agreed to the deal where the 30-year-old does five years probation with numerous restrictions.

He isn’t allowed to have any social media and must go to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and see a counselor, according to the plea agreement.

The victim said she is hoping for the best.

“Hopefully he follows through with that,” the woman said. “I don’t believe that he will because five years is a long time. I hope he can make himself better.”

