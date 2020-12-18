A festive poem to celebrate National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

National-World

The pandemic may have paused your traditional in-person holiday parties and white elephant gift exchanges, but it doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun.

There’s plenty of time this holiday season to rock the ugliest, most festive, over-the-top Christmas sweater you can find. (They have Hannukah ones too!) Throw it on for a Zoom party, a FaceTime get-together or a small gathering within your quarantine bubble.

To get in the spirit, celebrate National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day with this festive poem.

On the third Friday in December, it’s exciting to say,

Today is Ugly Christmas Sweater Day!

Tacky sweaters galore! It’s the holiday season!

Now, please, don’t ask why. No one quite knows the reason.

It could be, perhaps, that the timing’s just right.

It could be that there’s a Zoom party tonight.

It seems that the most likely reason of all,

May be the big smiles they bring to us all.

Make it festive or funny or snarky or sweet.

There might be a contest and someone to beat.

They come covered in sparkles, sequins and bells.

It needs to be extra in order to sell.

Make it tacky and wacky to bring Christmas cheer.

Find one with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Whatever you do, just don’t be a Grinch.

Just make one at home if you’re in a pinch.

Grab the glitter! Go get the ribbons and bows!

A string of Christmas lights will make sure it glows.

The Whos down in Whoville will be very proud.

Your boring old sweater is now ugly and loud.

When the day comes to close, safely tuck it away.

You will need to wear it again next year anyway.