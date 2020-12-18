Cobb County hearing challenge of eligibility of thousands of voters

National-World

Cobb County, GA (WGCL) — The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration will hold a special meeting Friday afternoon to weigh a complaint brought by the chairman of the Cobb County Republican Party.

The complaint, brought by Republican Party Chairman Jason Shepherd, contests the eligibility of more than 16,000 voters in the county. Shepherd claims to have evidence the voters are not eligible to vote in the county in the January 5 runoff.

The Friday meeting will determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to a full hearing on the challenge. The meeting is scheduled for 3 pm and will be held by video conference.

