Dr. Khaldun gets COVID-19 vaccine, urging healthcare workers to get theirs

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Michigan, USA (WNEM) — The chief medical executive at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging healthcare workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine after receiving hers.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun got a COVID-19 vaccine at Henry Ford Hospital Thursday evening.

She’s asking healthcare workers to follow suit.

“I have been honored to continue working in the emergency department during this pandemic, taking care of patients with COVID and other health conditions. The toll this has taken on health care workers both physically and mentally sometimes seems insurmountable, but now there is hope,” said Khaldun. “The arrival of this vaccine in Michigan is our way forward and signals that the end of this pandemic is near. I am getting this vaccine so I can continue to take care of patients in the emergency department, and so that I don’t spread it to other staff, patients, or have to stay out because I am ill. I commit to continuing to do whatever I can to fight this pandemic, on the front lines in the ER or supporting the state in my role as chief medical executive.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.