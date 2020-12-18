Nursing homes, rehab facilities make push to get staff, residents to take COVID-19 vaccine

National-World

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Places like nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities are preparing to get COVID-19 vaccines. Facility leaders said that could happen in as early as two weeks.

Leaders at two Hendersonville congregate living facilities that have had COVID-19 outbreaks said the vaccine is important so they don’t have a repeat.

“We are ready to have our residents see their families because this has been very difficult for them and for all of us,” said Dee Brooks, a divisional director of clinical services who works with Cherry Springs Village.

Brooks said this is their chance at returning to normal.

“I am one of those individuals who had COVID and I can’t wait to roll my sleeves up and get the vaccine,” Brooks said.

Brooks said the facility has partnered with CVS Pharmacy for vaccine distribution. She said they are waiting on CVS to give them the schedule of dates for the three vaccine clinics. The dates are spaced out to make sure every resident and staff member who wants the vaccine can get the two doses.

It’s a similar process for Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation Hendersonville.

“We are making a huge push, educational campaign with our residents and our families as well as our staff about why this is so important, why it’s safe, why its effective,” said Annaliese Impink, who is coordinating vaccine distribution at the facility.

She said they are having a harder time convincing some of the staff to take the vaccine. She said it’s estimated that 50% of the people at the facility want to take the vaccine. Impink said it’s the company’s goal to get that number to 90%.

“What we’ve really heard a lot of is that they want to wait until others get vaccinated first. So, they want to see the first clinic run first and then they consider the second clinic and we’re OK with that,” Impink said.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced earlier this week that skilled nursing facilities could start getting vaccines as early as next week.

