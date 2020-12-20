Cheerful crossing guard spreads smiles

National-World

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV/KSMO ) — If you pass by 75th Street and Quivira Road on a school day, you just might catch a glimpse of a very cheerful crossing guard.

Mark Redmond is a retired railway worker who’s fighting pandemic fatigue and the winter blues by brightening peoples’ days.

With a wave, a peace sign and sometimes even a little dance, Redmond is lightening the mood out at the light in Shawnee and helping kids get safely to and from school.

