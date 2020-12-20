St. Louis UPS driver surprised by customers with check for new roof

National-World

CLAYTON, MO (St. Louis Post-Dispatch ) — Carolyn Crump, a United Parcel Service driver from St. Louis, was surprised Friday by more than 60 of her customers — and their dogs — with a check for a new roof.

Residents on Crump’s delivery route gathered Friday afternoon in Concordia Park to surprise the driver of more than 23 years.

“If I’d known this was happening, I would have brought the whole canister (of dog treats),” Crump said, holding a giant check that read “Happy Birthday.” Crump’s birthday is Monday.

Crump initially came back to the neighborhood because she was told there was a missing package. Instead, the beloved driver was led blindfolded down De Mun Avenue, where she received a check for a new roof.

In all, the plan took less than two weeks to put together, said Jason Lehtman, one of the organizers of the GoFundMe that raised money for the new roof.

Lehtman said a few weeks ago, Crump mentioned she was looking to get a new roof next summer. Lehtman works in roofing, so he had an associate put together an estimate.

Once he learned the total cost, Lehtman set up the GoFundMe, and word traveled fast — several thousand dollars were raised in about two days.

“Every single person can give you a story where (Crump has) gone above and beyond, like bringing up groceries when someone’s arm was broken,” Lehtman said. “She’s got a heart of gold. The day before we had to put our dog down, I found her in our foyer saying her goodbyes to our dog. That’s the type of person she is.”

Complaints and compliments for UPS workers are received through the same portal by the company’s supervisors. But for Crump it’s all compliments, said her supervisor, Jane Strini, who also showed up for the surprise.

“During this time it’s just nice to see a community come together, as well as just recognition for her. You couldn’t ask for anything better,” Strini said. “She is a definite UPS’er — that’s her.”

Some of Crump’s co-workers covered her shift during the presentation. Others showed up to watch, making sure to park their trucks a few blocks away, because the neighborhood dogs are used to running to Crump’s truck for a special treat.

Some residents on Friday said Crump has even been known to run up and down the block delivering packages, ensuring she can spare a minute to pet the dogs along the way.

“It’s easy to have a positive attitude when you know how blessed you are to just have a job, especially during a pandemic,” Crump said. “I love online shoppers. I should get a bumper sticker that says that on my car. They don’t sign my check, but they definitely supply the materials for it.”

That same level of enthusiasm remained after the surprise. Crump handed the check to her daughter and finished the day delivering her final 20 packages.

