Orchestra brings holiday performances to music lovers at home during pandemic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — They can’t have you there in person, so the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is bringing their holiday performance to you.

Gather the family and bust out the computer, iPad or any device that connects to the internet, and prepare to get in the holiday spirit with a little help from the BSO.

The group recently released a special holiday episode of its docuseries BSO Sessions.

“It’s a really nice way to spend an hour with your family. Enjoying the wonderful musicians of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra,” said Tonya McBride Robles, Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

With performances of holiday favorites like Hannukah Celebration, and We Wish You a Merry Christmas. It also features Baltimore Hip-Hop Artist “Wordsmith” and his take on “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.

“Wordsmith took ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. I don’t know how many stanzas, 14, and reworked it and talked about the things we faced in 2020 and it is very funny and very poignant and spot on,” Robles said.

The episode cost $10 but on their Facebook page they will be releasing 12 free performances but orchestra musicians.

“If you don’t have access to a computer no problem, just call the BSO hotline,” Robles said.

Anyone with a phone can call 410-783-8108 and be treated to a musical moment with a BSO musician each and every day and throughout the month of December we have holiday jingles.

All in an effort to spread a little holiday cheer.

