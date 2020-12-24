Fire Department responds to apartment fire with heavy smoke

National-World

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon.

The apartments near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and 24th Street can be seen with a heavy cloud of smoke in video tweeted by the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Firefighters told our WXII 12 News crew at the scene that the apartment was vacant. No damage can be seen from the outside, according to our crew.

