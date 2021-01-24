Kansas City Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV

National-World

The Kansas City Chiefs will be going head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The game is set for February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, meaning the Buccaneers will be the first team to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

The Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC championship Sunday, clinching their second consecutive trip to the big game after winning the Super Bowl last year against the San Francisco 49ers.

It’ll be the Chiefs’ fourth trip to the Super Bowl in franchise history.

Earlier Sunday, the Bucs beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC championship, earning them their second trip to the Super Bowl in franchise history. The first was in 2003 against the Oakland Raiders.

“Guys came through. Everyone stepped up to the challenge,” Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said in a post-game interview. “Football’s the ultimate team sport and everybody plays a role. I’m just so proud of this whole team.”

Brady also made history Sunday. At 43 years old, he will be the oldest player to play in the Super Bowl.

This will be Brady’s 10th trip to the big game. With the New England Patriots — where Brady played for 20 years before signing with the Bucs last March — Brady went to the Super Bowl nine times, leading the team to six wins, the most for any player in NFL history.

Should Brady win the big game in two weeks, he’ll join Peyton Manning as one of two quarterbacks in NFL history to win Super Bowls on two different teams, according to the Buccaneers’ website.