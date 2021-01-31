Large fire destroys building that houses Ga. county 911 center

National-World

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL ) — A fire on Saturday night destroyed the building that houses the 9-1-1 emergency services for a Georgia county.

According to a Facebook post from the Jeff Davis County administrator, all the county ambulances as well as their 9-1-1 center is down.

Emergency calls are being handled by nearby Appling, Bacon, and Coffee Counties.

Governor Brian Kemp and his wife toured the damage at the center Sunday morning.

According to Gov. Kemp, a mobile command center has been set up to bring services back online.

Jeff Davis County is about 190 miles south of Atlanta.

There are no reports on injuries and no word on what caused the blaze.

