Screen Actors Guild Awards Fast Facts

Here is a look at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

April 4, 2021 – The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is scheduled to take place.

January 19, 2020 – The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are held.

About

The nominees and winners are chosen by the members of the Screen Actors Guild.

Two panels (film and television), each comprising 2,500 randomly chosen members, select the nominees. All active members of the SAG and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists may vote for winners in all categories.

The winners receive the Actor, the statuette for outstanding performance.

2021 Nominees (Selected)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Youn Yuh-Jung, “Minari”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night in Miami”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

2020 Winners (Selected)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Parasite”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

56th Annual Life Achievement Award

Robert De Niro