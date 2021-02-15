Crews wait hours in long lines for salt ahead of storm

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

New Haven, Connecticut (WFSB) — Hundreds of truck drivers waited in line in New Haven for salt as they tried to prepared for more rounds of winter storms this week.

Concerns about a potential salt shortage led to the lines at the Gateway Terminal in New Haven.

Contractors tried to work ahead and get their salt supplies over the weekend with the majority relying on the salt pile in the Elm City.

The lines continued Monday morning.

According to a statement from Gateway Terminal, it said there’s adequate supply, but so many contractors came over the weekend, waited for hours, and got turned away, because of the high demand.

One driver from Cape Cod said he usually picks up salt in Providence, RI. However, the pile there was completely gone.

“It is frustrating and we all just gotta work together and that’s just how it is but, it’s just a supply and demand thing just like when COVID hit,” said Joe Spirito, salt truck driver. “There was no toilet paper or paper towels. Same thing down here with the salt.”

Another person Channel 3 spoke with said there’s other consequences happening.

For days, long lines have filled the Elm City’s streets around the Gateway Terminal, hoping to get at least one load of salt.

Even after waiting more than five hours, some got turned away with no salt.

“It’s costing us an extra $90 to get there, an extra $90 back,” said Rick Whittle of Allied Snow Removal in Stonington.

Whittle said it adds up having to drive to New Haven, not to mention wait.

“Then, we wait in line for a minimum of two hours. That’s another $180, so it’s costing me an additional $360 per load,” Whittle explained.

He said he had ten salt stockpiles to fill for his fleet.

“After each event, each pile needs two loads, so this is costing me an extra $720 per pile to refill, which is about $7,200 per snow event,” Whittle said.

Given Allied is one of the biggest contractors for the state, Whittle said the added costs will end up on taxpayers.

He, like many others, pointed to the closure of the New London port’s salt storage operations as the root of the problem. He said that is forcing 90 percent of contractors in the state to rely on the pile in New Haven.

Whittle felt there should be room at the New London port for salt, even with the new wind turbine development.

“[It’s] nothing short of a complete disaster,” added Whittle.

In a statement, the Gateway Terminal said:

To our valued customers and fellow Connecticut residents – please be assured that Gateway Terminal has an adequate supply of salt for the balance of the winter. The extreme winter weather has led to a significant increase in salt demand, resulting in longer than usual wait times to access salt at Gateway Terminal. We ask our customers to please plan accordingly as we work hard to alleviate any delays in service. We put the safety of our community as our top priority. We strongly urge everyone to exercise safety and avoid driving during hazardous conditions.

While contractors have been having issues, the state Department of Transportation said it has an ample salt supply on hand and is prepared for this week’s weather.

However, salt truck drivers still warned other drivers to expect the roads to be crazy this week when the slippery conditions hit.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.