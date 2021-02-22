Italian ambassador killed in DR Congo attack, says Italy’s foreign ministry

National-World

The ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo has been killed in Goma, the Italian Foreign Ministry has told CNN.

Luca Attanasio died alongside an Italian soldier after their car was attacked as they traveled in a UN convoy.

“It is with deep sorrow that the Farnesina confirms the death, today in Goma, of the Ambassador of Italy to the Democratic Republic of Congo Luca Attanasio and of a soldier from the Carabinieri,” the ministry said in a statement.

This is a developing story. More to follow.