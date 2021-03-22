Multiple people killed, including one officer after shooting in Boulder, CO supermarket

National-World

Police announced that multiple people, including one officer, were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

One person is in custody, but police did not identify the suspect during the news conference.

A shirtless man handcuffed was seen being taken from the supermarket. The man had what appears to be blood on his arm and right leg.



Credit: CBS

Police did say the suspect was the only other person that they know of who was injured.

Police are now scheduled to hold a news conference on the shooting at 5:30 p.m. PT. You can watch it live below:

(CNN)Police in Colorado responded Monday afternoon to reports of an active shooter at a grocery store in south Boulder.The Boulder police tweeted there is an "Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA."

Police sent out a second tweet hours later reporting another dangerous, armed individual in another area of Boulder. Police say they are working to determine if this is related to the shooting.

Emergency notification just went out: Boulder police asking people near 17th and Grove to shelter in place while they respond to report of armed, dangerous individual. PD is investigating to determine if this is related to King Soopers shooting. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

CNN affiliate KMGH's helicopter recorded a shirtless man being taken from the supermarket. The man has what appears to be blood on his arm and right leg and his hands appeared to be cuffed behind him as two officers escorted him away.

The man was taken away in an ambulance.It was unclear whether the man was involved in the reported active shooting inside the store.

Ambulances and multiple law enforcement agencies are currently outside the store.

The supermarket is part of a large shopping center with a two-story strip mall next door.King Soopers is a supermarket brand of Kroger in the Rocky Mountain area of the United States.

Aerial video from the scene showed a massive police response and at least six ambulances.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.