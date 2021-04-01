At least 20 mass shootings have taken place in the two weeks since the metro Atlanta spa attacks left 8 dead

National-World

Two weeks have passed since the three Atlanta-area spa shootings claimed the lives of eight people, and in that time at least 20 other mass shootings have taken place.

The incidents have stretched from California to Washington, DC, and many have left multiple victims dead.

At least seven mass shootings occurred in the week between the attacks in Atlanta and in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. In the week that followed, that number more than doubled.

CNN defines a mass shooting as a shooting incident which results in four or more casualties (dead or wounded), excluding the shooter(s).

March 31: Orange, California

Four people, including a child, were killed in a mass shooting at an office complex Wednesday, and a fifth person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound, Lt. Jennifer Amat said. A suspect was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound after an officer-involved shooting.

March 31: Washington, DC

Five people were shot in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, the DC Police Department said. The incident started as a dispute and ended with two people dead and three injured.

March 28: Cleveland, Ohio

Early Sunday morning, seven people were shot at a Cleveland nightclub, according to CNN affiliate WOIO. The victims, four men and three women, were all between 20 and 30 years old, and police believe several shooters fired inside the nightclub, the station reported.

March 28: Chicago, Illinois

Four people in an SUV were shot on the I-57 expressway Sunday night, according to CNN affiliate WLS. All were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

March 28: Essex, Maryland

Baltimore County police say that a man fatally shot his parents before shooting three people at a convenience store, killing two of them, according to CNN affiliate WBOC. In total, the suspect is believed to have shot five people before fatally shooting himself.

March 27: Chicago, Illinois

Early Saturday afternoon, four people were shot in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood, according to CNN affiliate WBBM. The victims, which included men aged 42, 53 and 64, were all near a sidewalk when they were shot, the station reported.

March 27: Yazoo City, Mississippi

At least seven people were injured in a mass shooting early Saturday morning at a nightclub, CNN affiliate WLBT reported. At least six people were shot and another person suffered a laceration, the station reported.

March 27: River Gorge, Illinois

A shooting on a party bus early Saturday morning left three people injured and one dead, according to CNN affiliate WLS. Police say the occupants of another vehicle fired at the bus while stopped at an intersection, the station reported.

March 26: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Three related shootings in the city left eight people injured and two fatally shot Friday, according to the City of Virginia Beach. Officers responded to shots fired and found the eight victims, who were transported to local hospitals with gunshot wounds ranging from serious to life-threatening. Officers heard additional gunshots nearby and found a female victim who died of injuries from gunshot wounds.

A male suspect succumbed to his wounds after a related officer-involved shooting, the city said.

March 26: Chicago, Illinois

A gathering in Chicago’s Wrightwood neighborhood turned into a mass shooting Friday morning, according to CNN affiliate WLS. Two male suspects opened fire inside the gathering, wounding seven victims and fatally shooting a 26-year-old man, the station reported.

March 26: Norfolk, Virginia

Police responded Friday to a shooting that left four people injured, CNN affiliate WTKR reported. The victims — two 18-year-old men, a 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman — sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

March 26: Memphis, Tennessee

Five victims were shot in Memphis on Friday, the Memphis Police Department said on Twitter. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, two were transported to the hospital in critical condition and one was transported in non-critical condition, the tweet said.

March 26: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Outside of the Golf and Social Club on Friday, police say two suspects shot seven people, CNN affiliate WPVI reported. Video released by police shows two suspects approaching a gathering crowd and opening fire.

March 23: Aliceville, Alabama

A shooting reported Tuesday night at an Aliceville home left two people dead and two injured, according to CNN affiliate WVTM.

March 23: Boulder, Colorado

Ten people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed in a shooting at the King Soopers supermarket, according to police.

March 20: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

One person was killed and another five were injured during a shooting at an illegal party, CNN affiliate KYW reported. “There were at least 150 people in there that fled and believed they had to flee for their lives,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

March 20: Dallas, Texas

Eight people were shot by an unknown assailant, one of whom died, according to police.

March 20: Houston Texas

Five people were shot after a disturbance inside a club, according to police. One was in critical condition after being shot in the neck, the rest were in stable condition, according to CNN affiliate KPRC.

March 18: Gresham, Oregon

Four victims were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the city east of Portland, police said in an initial report.

March 17: Stockton, California

Five people who were preparing a vigil in Stockton, in California’s Central Valley, were shot in a drive-by shooting, the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department said. None had life-threatening injuries.

March 16: Atlanta, Georgia

Eight people, including six Asian women, were killed when a White gunman stormed three spas, police said.