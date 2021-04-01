Woman fatally shoots boyfriend after seeing him videoconference with ex-girlfriend, charges say

National-World

SPANISH LAKE, Missouri (KMOV) — A St. Louis County woman on Wednesday was charged with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend.

St. Louis County police said they were called to the shooting in the 11000 block of Iguana Terrace just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Charging documents say Shaquavia Willis, 29, was driving her boyfriend, Christian Stewart, 33, home when he began videoconferencing with his ex-girlfriend and her child. Willis decided to end the relationship, charges say, and Stewart then followed Willis to her home, where they parked their vehicles in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Iguana Terrance.

Witnesses, police said, reported hearing gunshots and then saw Stewart running from his car. They then reported seeing Willis exit her car, run towards Stewart and fire her gun while he was running away. Willis, police said, turned herself in and admitted she obtained the gun two weeks prior to the shooting. She allegedly told police she stopped shooting only because there were no more bullets in the clip.

Stewart, of the 1300 block of Monclair Avenue in St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene. Willis is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

