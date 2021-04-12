One person dead dead, officer injured in shooting at Tennessee High School

National-World

One person is dead and an officer has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in at a high school in the east Tennessee city of Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department revealed that officers were called to Austin-East Magnet High School on the report of a male subject who was possibly armed in the school.

Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired. A KPD officer was struck at least one time and transported to the UT Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

One male was pronounced deceased at the scene, while another was detained for further investigation.

There are no other known gunshot victims.

- Officer Involved Shooting at Austin East High School - @TBInvestigation will be the lead investigating agency and provide further information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Hjetzf1vNT — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

Bob Thomas, the superintendent of Knox County Schools, tweeted later Monday that a shooting had occurred but the building had been secured.

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” Thomas said. He added in a separate tweet that authorities were gathering information and about “this tragic situation” and that additional information would be provided later.

Police urged people to avoid the area. Details remained sketchy and news outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the scene.