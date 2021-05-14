Scary scenes from propane plant fire

National-World

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri (KMOV) — A propane plant went up in flames just outside of Springfield in southwest Missouri on Thursday.

As many as 10,000 small tanks caught fire. So not only were there a large amount of small explosions, but tanks were flying into the air.

It took fire crews about three hours to get flames under control. One employee was treated for injuries.

