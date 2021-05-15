Business booms for ‘mobile gas station’ during fuel shortage

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Anthony Powe owns a business with a service that’s in high demand right now. It’s a mobile gas station.

“We actually have a meter that tells us how many gallons was pumped in your car,” said Powe, owner of Charlotte-based Fuel Concierge.

“I been getting calls from everywhere,” said Powe. “I told my wife, ‘Honey, I just got a DM [direct message] from the Atlanta Hawks.’”

He drove to Atlanta from Charlotte Thursday evening and delivered fuel to the Hawks training facility.

“Then I drove to one of the legendary player’s house, Lou Williams, and filled up all of his cars for him.”

Powe is learning there are plenty of wealthy Atlanta business owners willing to pay his current $50 surcharge to fill up their tanks, which is why he’s looking to expand his business to metro Atlanta.

“I need anybody with a truck, anybody interested in this idea to be a vendor for my company, we can add them onto my app and people can request fuel and they can start delivering fuel in Atlanta,” he said.”

If you’re interested in a job with Fuel Concierge, email info@fuelconcierge.com.

