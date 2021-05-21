National-World

A mysterious UFO disappears into the water, a 957-foot skyscraper wobbles in China and the cast of a famous sitcom reunites. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Unidentified flying object

It’s a bird … It’s a plane … No, it’s leaked footage of a UFO! The video appears to show unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) hovering over the water. It was originally taken by a US Navy ship and then leaked by UFO enthusiast and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell. The Pentagon has confirmed these images of UFOs and UAPs are part of “ongoing examinations.”

An iconic comeback

“Friends” fans, rejoice! The cast of the hit sitcom is getting back together for a reunion special which will debut on HBO Max on May 27th. The NBC sitcom ran for 10 seasons before ending in 2004, which has left fans aching for a comeback for nearly two decades.

HBO Max is owned by WarnerMedia which is also the parent company of CNN.

Shaky skyscraper

Thousands of people in Shenzhen, China, were evacuated after the 957-foot tall SEG Plaza skyscraper began wobbling for no apparent reason.

“All right, all right, all right”

Actor Matthew McConaughey sat down for a virtual interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour to reflect on the trajectory of his Hollywood career. McConaughey opened up about his transition from romantic comedies to dramas and shared how an iconic unscripted moment from “The Wolf of Wall Street” came to be.

Lost in translation

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney released a parody video to promote their upcoming docuseries about the Welsh football club they bought earlier this year. The hilarious clip features a stubborn Welsh translator who is more focused on poking fun at the actors than relaying their message.