Myanmar ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appears in court in person for first time since coup

Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi attended a court hearing Monday, her first appearance in person since the military seized power on February 1, according to local media reports.

Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the coup, looked in good health and held a face-to-face meeting with her legal team for about 30 minutes before the hearing in the capital, Naypyidaw, her lawyer Thae Maung Maung told Reuters.

Prior to the hearing, Suu Kyi had only been permitted to speak with lawyers via a video link in the presence of security personnel.

Suu Kyi faces a range of charges, from illegally possessing walkie-talkie radios to violating the official secrets act — the most serious charge which carries a potential prison sentence of up to 14 years.

The ousted civilian leader, whose National League for Democracy (NLD) party won a landslide in November 2020 elections, has not been seen in public since her detention.

Last week, Myanmar’s junta-appointed election commission said it would dissolve the NLD because of what it says was election fraud. The military overthrew the NLD government alleging mass voter fraud, though the electoral commission at the time rejected the army’s complaints.

According to local media Myanmar Now and Frontier Myanmar, Suu Kyi told her lawyers: “The NLD was founded for the people and it will exist as long as these people are there.”

Suu Kyi, 75, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for her long struggle to build democracy in the country, is among more than 4,000 people detained since the coup.

This is a developing story.