Woman makes it easier to score vintage items

TONGANOXIE, Kansas (KCTV, KSMO) — Days of scouring thrift stores and garage sales for the perfect vintage item are taking new form.

Elizabeth Daniel – Decor is bringing “old-fashioned” to life online and making it easier for customers to shop those unique finds.

Since she was a teenager, Elizabeth Daniel has had an interest in items others see as old or dated.

“I started collecting state t-shirts, like vintage ones, at thrift stores and garage sales,” says Daniel.

A self-proclaimed extrovert, she’s showcasing her creativity through a special artform. Her small online business, Elizabeth Daniel – Decor, gives quaint items justice through photography.

Every Friday, Daniel sets up a magazine or movie inspired set in front of her garage. All of the pieces in her photo of the week are up for grabs in an auction-style sale, without the bidding.

Loyal customers set their alarms for 4 p.m. to be first in line to claim an item they love.

“I start by posting the picture at 8 a.m. and then I give people all day to take a look at it, zoom in on items, ask questions, and make comments. Then from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. I break it down and sell the item individually,” explains Daniel.

Items for sale vary every week. For Daniel, it’s all about a vision and making sure every item complements the other. Some items have been in storage for nearly two years before landing on the Facebook group for sale.

Daniel says the next step is saving up enough money to have a space where she can sell vintage pieces along with her original paintings and other creations.

