Here’s what we know about the San Jose rail yard shooting

At least eight people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a public transit rail yard in San Jose, California, Wednesday morning.

The suspected gunman is dead, according to Deputy Russell Davis of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Police also received information about explosive devices inside the transit building, and the bomb squad is investigating, Davis said.

Here’s what we know:

What happened?

Authorities received 911 calls at about 6:34 a.m. PT saying there were shots fired near a Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) control center, a hub that stores multiple light rail trains and a maintenance yard, Davis said.

VTA Board Chairperson Glenn Hendricks clarified later and said the shooting occurred in the rail yard — not the operations control center — at a time when light rail was starting up for the day. The yard is where the VTA vehicles are maintained and dispatched.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and Fire Department personnel responded to the incident using their “active shooter protocol,” Davis said.

Where did the shooting take place?

The VTA rail yard is located in San Jose, which is in California’s Bay Area. The city is about 52 miles southeast of San Francisco.

There are multiple active scenes connected to the investigation into the shooting, according to San Jose Fire spokeswoman Erica Ray.

Light rail service will be suspended for the day as of noon, the VTA said, as the crime scene investigation has limited its ability to provide service. The VTA is a public transit service that operates bus and light rail services in the Santa Clara Valley and employs about 2,000 workers.

Who are the victims?

VTA employees were among the at least eight victims.