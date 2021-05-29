Sheriff’s office searching for convict who fled from sister’s memorial service

National-World

GREENBRIER, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office searched for a convict who was granted a furlough by the courts to attend his sister’s memorial service on Friday afternoon.

Casey Jamison was allowed to attend the service around 1:30 p.m. Following the visit with the family, the sheriff’s office said Jamison fled from the family members entrusted to watch him.

“Mr. Jamison’s decision to disgrace his sister and family has caused an additional felony warrant for an escape to be filed,” Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Friday.

Jamison was sentenced to nine years in prison for charges including theft for more than $10,000 and evading arrest.

“His many, many prior charges include DUI, drug possession, weapons possession, resisting arrest, and various others,” Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said.

At last check, the sheriff’s office said Jamison was seen near US-41 and Light’s Chapel Road in Greenbrier. It is unclear what he is wearing, but he is 5’9″ tall and weighs 135 pounds.

