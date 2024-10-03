Sources: Striking port workers to return to work Friday as negotiators reach an agreement on wages

Originally Published: 03 OCT 24 18:28 ET

Updated: 03 OCT 24 18:40 ET

By Vanessa Yurkevich and Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — Striking members of the International Longshoremen’s Association will be back to work at the ports on Friday, two sources told CNN Thursday, as the union and the management group representing shipping lines, terminal operators and port authorities have reached a tentative deal on wages.

The sources who spoke with CNN said there is not yet a final agreement on the complete contract. But one of the sources said that the two sides had agreed to extend the contract that had expired Friday until January 15 and have the union members back on the job while the final details are worked out and the agreement is ratified by the rank-and-file.

The 50,000 members of the union working at ports from Maine to Texas have been on strike since early Tuesday morning, halting the flow of the majority of containerized imports into the United States, along with many of the exports, disrupting the sales of American businesses overseas.

A tentative deal would still need to be ratified by the rank-and-file ILA members before it would take effect. But with ships stuck at sea unable to come into US ports to unload and load goods, the union has agreed to have workers return to work on Friday.

Still, should the members vote against the deal, the strike might start once again. And such a rejection of a tentative labor deal is not unheard of.

Just last month, the International Association of Machinists (IAM) and jet maker Boeing reached a tentative deal that union leaders recommended their 33,000 members accept and even described as the best deal they had ever negotiated with the company. But union members voted nearly unanimously to reject it and have remained on strike since September 13.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

