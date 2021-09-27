North Korea launches unidentified projectile: South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff

Skip to Content
North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula

By Yoonjung Seo, CNN

North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, according to a statement from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The news came just before North Korea addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Reporting contributed by CNN’s Yoonjung Seo in Seoul and Caitlin Hu in New York.

CNN Newsource

