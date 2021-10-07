Pegasus spyware maker ends contract with UAE after UK high court’s hacking ruling

CNN - Europe/Mideast/Africa

By Hamzeh Noami

The Israeli manufacturer of Pegasus spyware said Thursday it had terminated its contract with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the wake of a ruling by England’s high court that Dubai’s ruler hacked his ex-wife’s phone using the software.

Andrew McFarlane, the UK’s most senior family court judge, said in his ruling on Wednesday that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum used agents of Dubai and the UAE to hack into and monitor the phones of his ex-wife Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, her legal advisers, and staff, during an ongoing child custody battle concerning their two children using Pegasus software licensed to Dubai and the UAE by the NSO Group.

“Whenever a suspicion of a misuse arises, NSO investigates, NSO alerts, NSO terminates. NSO is proud to prove its commitment to protect human rights,” the company’s statement read.

“NSO did not hesitate to shut down systems of past customers, worth above $300M. As The Honorable Court recognized — NSO chooses ethical standards over revenues.

“The Court expressed its appreciation of NSO’s cooperation which was given although NSO is not within the jurisdiction of the court.”

