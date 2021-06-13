Tybee Island lightning strike kills 15-year-old swimmer

CNN - National

By Kelly Murray and Claudia Dominguez, CNN

A 15-year-old girl died Saturday after she was struck by lightning while swimming off the coast of Georgia, according to the Tybee Island Police Department.

Police say they got a 911 call around 2:37 p.m. about a female who possibly had been struck.

Firefighters and lifeguards performed CPR on the girl. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

She had been visiting with her family from Alabama.

In a statement, police expressed condolences.

“The men and women of the City of Tybee Island are deeply saddened by the loss of this young woman and our hearts remain with her family and friends,” the statement read.