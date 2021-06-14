Chemical fire in Illinois prompts authorities to order evacuations
By Shawn Nottingham, CNN
Authorities in have ordered people near an industrial fire in Illinois to evacuate on Monday.
The fire broke out in Chemtool Inc., in Rockton, a city about 15 miles north of Rockford near the Illinois and Wisconsin state line.
“Rockton Fire has ordered a mandatory evacuation due to a chemical fire,” the police department in a message on Twitter. “This notice affects all residents and businesses in a one mile radius of 1165 Prairie Hill Rd. Proceed to Stephen Mack Middle School. Avoid area in one mile radius.”
According to the company’s website, “Chemtool Incorporated offers a wide variety of lubricating greases to meet your needs.”
