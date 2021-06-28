How to help Surfside building collapse victims

CNN - National

By Ashley Vaughan, CNN

Rescue workers are digging through rubble and debris looking for signs of life after Thursday morning’s building collapse in the town of Surfside, just north of Miami, Florida. Around 1:30 a.m., an estimated 55 condominiums fell to the ground, most of them with residents asleep inside.

As families wait in agony for updates on missing loved ones, there are ways you can ensure they don’t face this situation alone. Organizations are on the ground to help.

Here is how you can support them — even from miles away. To donate to some of the organizations featured click here or the button below.

Donate money or personal care items

The American Red Cross is helping displaced residents find safe places. The group is also offering emotional and spiritual support to the survivors.

ATJC Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center is collecting donations for individuals and families impacted by the collapse. The organization is asking for items including sheets, pillows, phone chargers, and snack food.

Direct Relief has teamed up with the NBA’s Miami Heat to collect donations helping provide healthcare for survivors and equipment for first responders.

Provide Meals

Food Rescue U.S. is on the ground in Miami providing and transporting meals to evacuees.

World Central Kitchen is serving hot meals to the Surfside community to make sure displaced residents and rescue crews are fed as they face the unexpected.

Assist with transportation

Salvation Army U.S.A. is in Florida helping to assist with transportation costs for families who may have been vacationing in the area. The organization says they are also helping individuals who need to make funeral arrangements, travel to Florida.

Support emotional wellness

Jewish Community Services of South Florida (JCS) and Greater Miami Jewish Federation are accepting donations to help provide spiritual support and crisis counseling.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is responding to the crisis. To report missing loved ones, call 305-614-1819. You can also file an online missing persons report. Residents who live within the partially collapsed tower are asked to fill out this wellness check form. For free bilingual emotional support, call 833-848-1762.

CNN’s Impact Your World Team will continue to provide ways to support as opportunities become available.

