5 things to know for July 5: Surfside, Covid-19, Afghanistan, the Pope, golf shooting

1. Condo collapse

The remaining structure at the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, was demolished last night. Search and rescue efforts were paused before the demolition, but will pick back up once the area is secure. At least 24 people are confirmed dead, and 121 are unaccounted for.

2. Coronavirus

About 50% of the US population is vaccinated against Covid-19, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. But unvaccinated pockets of the country remain extremely vulnerable — and the holiday weekend may make them worse. The South, Southwest and parts of the Midwest are starting to see surges. Florida alone accounts for about 17% of all new US cases. More than 99% of US Covid-19 deaths in June were among unvaccinated people.

3. Afghanistan

Army Gen. Austin Scott Miller, the top US military official overseeing the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, says there should be concern about new Taliban advances. As the withdrawal enters its final stages, questions are rising about the pace of troop withdrawal, the deteriorating security in Afghanistan, and the US’ long-term strategy there. The Biden administration still hasn’t finalized its policy for pursuing terrorists in the country once US troops have departed.

4. Pope Francis

Pope Francis is recovering after undergoing surgery yesterday for colon diverticulitis. The 84-year-old pontiff “reacted well” to the scheduled procedure, according to the Vatican. Colon diverticulitis is a common condition affecting more than half of adults in the United States, and is more common as people age.

5. Golfer shooting

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed pro golfer Gene Siller at a country club in Kennesaw, Georgia. Siller approached a truck that had driven onto the golf course and was shot by the driver, according to a witness. The suspect then fled the scene. Police found the bodies of two other men in the bed of the truck, which was still on the green.

“Over the past year, we’ve lived through some of our darkest days. Now I truly believe … I truly believe we are about to see our brightest future. Folks, this is a special nation.”

President Joe Biden, during a White House celebration yesterday.

