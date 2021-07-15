2 bodies found in the former Versace mansion in Miami Beach

CNN - National

By Jay Croft and Rebekah Riess, CNN

Two men were found dead inside a hotel room at the former Gianni Versace mansion in Miami Beach on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Versace was killed outside his home exactly 24 years ago — on July 15, 1997.

Miami Beach police went to The Villa Casa Casuarina Hotel, as the late designer’s home is now known, about 1:20 p.m. after getting a call from housekeeping about the bodies being found.

“At this time, the scene is contained to the hotel room and detectives have launched a death investigation,” police said.

His family sold the building in 2000.

He had bought the house in 1992 and spent $33 million on improvements such as a south wing expansion, the pool and garden, listing agents said when the property was put on the market again in 2012.

