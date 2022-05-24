Shooting at a Texas elementary school leaves 14 students and a teacher dead, governor says



CNN

By Jennifer Henderson, Jamiel Lynch and Eric Levenson, CNN

[Breaking news update, published at 5:15 p.m. ET]

An 18-year-old man opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, killing 14 students and a teacher, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

The gunman is also dead, he said.

[Previous version, published at 4:42 p.m. ET]

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) said there was an “active shooter” at Robb Elementary School at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday local time and said law enforcement was on site. The suspect was taken into custody, according to the Uvalde Police Department.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital spokesperson Tom Nordwick earlier said that two people died in the school shooting and that 13 children and a man in his 40s were being treated for injuries.

University Hospital in San Antonio said in a tweet that they received a child and an adult from the school shooting. The adult, a 66-year-old woman, is in critical condition, the hospital said in a tweet.

Videos taken by a bystander, Isaias Melendez, show scores of armed officers at the scene while others flee the school.

Uvalde County, located about 85 miles west of San Antonio, had a population of about 25,000 as of the 2020 Census.

Robb Elementary teaches 2nd through 4th grades and had 535 students in the 2020-21 school year, according to state data. About 90% of students are Hispanic and about 81% are economically disadvantaged, the data shows. Thursday was set to be the last day of school before the summer break.

The school district said it is canceling all school activities following the shooting.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting local police with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN’s Andy Rose contributed to this report.