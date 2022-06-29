5 things to know for June 29: Jan. 6, Primaries, Roe v. Wade, Monkeypox, Bangladesh



Government officials switched on two new supercomputers this week to help improve your weather forecasts. The computers, named Dogwood and Cactus, rank among the 50 fastest computers in the world and will help deploy more advanced, realistic climate models. This is good news if you live in a region that experiences extreme weather events because officials will be able to respond quicker — and more precisely — when Mother Nature decides to be less forgiving.

Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. January 6

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection reconvened Tuesday for a hastily scheduled hearing that featured shocking testimony from Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. She revealed how then-President Donald Trump and his inner circle were warned about the potential for violence on January 6, and how Trump wanted to join his supporters during the riot. It was previously known that Trump wanted to go to the Capitol, but Hutchinson’s testimony established for the first time that people around Trump had advance knowledge of this plan. According to her testimony, Trump was so enraged at his Secret Service detail for blocking him from going to the Capitol that he lunged to the front of his presidential limo and tried to turn the wheel. After the testimony, a Secret Service official familiar with the matter told CNN that Tony Ornato, then-White House deputy chief of staff, denies telling Hutchinson that the former President had grabbed the wheel or an agent on his detail.

2. Primaries

Colorado, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma and Utah held primary elections Tuesday for several closely watched races. In Colorado, Republicans rejected three election deniers running for statewide office. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who pleaded not guilty after being indicted on 10 counts related to voting machine tampering allegations, lost the GOP nomination for secretary of state. On the other hand, the Democratic-leaning state of Illinois embraced Trump’s candidates. Darren Bailey, a conservative state senator who was endorsed by Trump, won the gubernatorial primary. Bailey, in a debate, called Chicago a “crime-ridden, corrupt, dysfunctional hellhole,” though he is seeking to become governor of the state for which Chicago is the economic center. And in Mississippi, Republican House member Steven Palazzo, who was embroiled in an ethics probe, lost his seat in a primary runoff.

3. Roe v. Wade

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in a news conference on Tuesday pledged to protect access to reproductive health care, including considering steps to increase access to medication abortion. This move comes after the Supreme Court released a decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade. Becerra called the decision “despicable,” and said it “unconscionably put at risk the life and health of millions of our fellow Americans.” Meanwhile, some companies, including Amazon and some large drug store chains, began this week limiting purchases of emergency contraceptive pills, including Plan B, after seeing a sharp increase in sales, company representatives confirmed to CNN.

4.Monkeypox

The CDC has activated a new Emergency Operations Center for monkeypox, an extremely rare disease currently spreading around the world. The Biden administration also announced its intention to beef up its response to monkeypox, detailing plans to offer more vaccines and tests to people who are most at risk. The latest data shows at least 244 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox in the US. Experts say it is spread by close and prolonged contact with an infected individual. Early data suggest that gay and bisexual men make up a high number of cases, but the current risk of exposure is not exclusive to these communities, the CDC said. Initial symptoms of monkeypox are typically flu-like. Next comes a widespread rash on various parts of the body with painful, raised poxes.

5. Bangladesh

More than 7 million people in Bangladesh are in desperate need of shelter and emergency relief after what one aid agency has described as the worst flooding to hit South Asia in living memory. Hundreds of thousands of homes near the Bangladesh-India border are underwater, and in the worst-hit areas whole neighborhoods have been submerged, aid agencies said Tuesday. At least 207 people in both countries have died since the floods began in April, according to official figures. Torrential rain has caused rivers in Bangladesh — a densely populated delta nation — to overflow, submerging areas that border the Indian state of Meghalaya, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

