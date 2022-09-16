5 things to know for Sept. 16: Mar-a-Lago, Alaska, Ukraine, Same-sex marriage, Mars



Scientists and activists are pushing for the monkeypox virus to be renamed amid worries that stigma could steer people away from getting tested and vaccinated. Many health experts are also trying to clear up confusion and explain that monkeypox probably didn’t start in monkeys and its origin remains unknown.

1. Mar-a-Lago

A “special master” — or third party attorney — was appointed by a federal judge in Florida Thursday to review documents from the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. The special master will be Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, who was put forward as a possible candidate for the role by Trump, who had sued in court to obtain the review. The Justice Department also endorsed Dearie’s appointment. US District Judge Aileen Cannon also rejected the DOJ’s bid to resume its criminal investigation into classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago last month. The denial sets the stage for the department’s dispute with Trump over the search to move quickly to an appeals court and potentially the Supreme Court.

2. Alaska storm

Alaska is bracing for what has been described by forecasters as the strongest storm to impact the state in more than a decade. The system — the remnants of Typhoon Merbok — is expected to bring hurricane-force winds, torrential rain and enormous waves to Alaska’s west coast today and this weekend. The National Weather Service in Fairbanks urged coastal residents to complete preparations for the storm by this morning, as conditions will begin to rapidly deteriorate later today. Forecasts show the impacts of the storm will likely rival what was seen in 2011 from what’s referred to as the Bering Sea Superstorm, a meteorologist in the region told CNN. That storm, with wind gusts over 90 mph, left behind a wide swath of destruction.

3. Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities have found 440 graves at a mass burial site in Izium, an eastern city recently recaptured from Russian forces, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said in a Twitter post today. “We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that Ukrainian and international journalists will be shown the site to see what had been uncovered. Izium was subject to intense Russian artillery attacks in April and was taken back by Ukrainian forces on Saturday, delivering a strategic blow to Russia’s military assault in the east. Separately, the White House announced a $600 million security package for Ukraine on Thursday, providing its military with another round of assistance during its ongoing counteroffensive against Russia.

4. Same-sex marriage

The Senate will not vote on same-sex marriage legislation until after the November midterm elections — a move that could make it more likely the bill will ultimately pass the chamber. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a leading Democratic negotiator on the bill that would codify same-sex marriage nationwide, said Thursday that more time is needed to negotiate the issue with Republicans. “We’re very confident that the bill will pass, but we will need a little more time,” Baldwin told CNN. Democrats have pushed for the vote after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, sparking fears that the court could take aim at same-sex marriage in the future.

5. Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover has collected some of the most important samples yet on its mission to determine if life ever existed on Mars, scientists said. A few of the recently collected samples include organic matter, indicating a crater likely once held a lake that was potentially habitable 3.5 billion years ago. The rover’s mission, which began on the red planet 18 months ago, includes looking for signs of ancient microbial life and collecting rock samples that could have preserved telltale signs of a formerly water-filled environments. The rover contains 12 rock samples and will eventually take more collections back to Earth in the 2030s. NASA’s Perseverance and Curiosity rovers have found organic matter before on Mars. But this time, the detection occurred in an area where life may have once existed.

