One man killed, multiple injured following fight and hit-and-run in Golden, Colorado

By Michelle Watson, CNN

Three male suspects are in custody following a fight that turned into a deadly hit-and-run in Golden, Colorado, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

At least one man was killed, and eight others were left with injuries.

The fight broke out in the parking lot of the Rock Rest Lodge on South Golden Road, according to authorities, and a suspect drove a vehicle through a group gathered outside.

Four males have been transported to the hospital, officials said.

Golden is just west of Denver.

CNN has reached out to both the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Rest Lodge for more information.

