Start your week smart: Ukraine, Powerball, Plane crash, World Series, Aaron Carter

By Andrew Torgan, CNN

Did you wake up somewhat confused this morning? You’re not alone. While you were sleeping, Daylight Saving Time in the US came to an end, which explains why your smartphone and microwave can’t seem to agree on what time it is. Earlier this year, the Senate voted unanimously to put a stop to the whole changing the clocks thing, but the House has yet to pick up the measure. Perhaps its members lost track of the time.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law to conscript citizens with unexpunged or outstanding convictions for murder, robbery, larceny, drug trafficking and other serious crimes under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation to be called up for military service to mobilize for the war in Ukraine.

• The Powerball jackpot has now grown to an estimated $1.9 billion after no winning tickets were sold in Saturday night’s drawing, according to the California Lottery Association. The next drawing is set for Monday.

• At least three people died today after a commercial flight operated by Precision Air crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania.

• The Houston Astros won the franchise’s second World Series title on Saturday after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park.

• Aaron Carter, a former child pop singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, has died, a source close to the family told CNN. He was 34.

The week ahead

Tuesday

It’s Election Day, and all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot. Additionally, 36 out of 50 states will elect governors. Follow CNN’s special coverage of the 2022 midterms here, including the six states to watch, and the 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022.

The stakes are high this election season with crucial contests across the country to determine control of Congress and state governments. Follow the races that matter to you and build a custom dashboard with CNN’s My Election tool. Log in or create your free CNN account to get started.

The US and Taiwan will also begin in-person trade talks in New York under a new joint initiative announced in June — one which China strongly opposes.

And if you happen to be up extra early on November 8, you might be able to catch a glimpse of the the second and final lunar eclipse of 2022 — which will also be the first Election Day total lunar eclipse in US history.

Thursday

November 10 is the 247th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps. Semper Fidelis!

Friday

November 11 is Veterans Day, a holiday honoring all the men and women who have served in the US armed forces.

Take an audio tour of the states that could swing the midterm

In this week’s One Thing podcast, five CNN correspondents stop by to share their reporting from the key states that could decide the midterms. We explore the key issues, hear how voters are feeling, and examine why election deniers continue to pose an active threat to democracy. Listen here.

Photos of the week

Check out more moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

The fifth season of the hit drama “The Crown” premieres Wednesday on Netflix, but not without some controversy. The show, which won the award for outstanding drama series at last year’s Emmy awards, has encountered some criticism for its portrayal of the royals — particularly following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

In theaters

One of the most highly anticipated sequels hits theaters Friday with the arrival of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Chadwick Boseman, who starred in 2018’s “Black Panther,” died in 2020 at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer. Fans of the film have long speculated how the actor’s death would be handled in the sequel, and the trailer offers some clues.

What’s happening in sports

Running

If you woke up early enough this morning, you might have caught the start of the 51st New York City Marathon, which got underway at 8 a.m. ET. There’s still time left to see the winners cross the finish line. Last year, Albert Korir of Kenya won the men’s race with a time of 2:08:22. Peres Jepchirchir — also from Kenya — took home the women’s crown with a time of 2:22:39.

NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series makes its final stop of the 2022 season at Phoenix Raceway later today with four drivers competing to be crowned champion. The format is simple: whoever takes the checkered flag ahead of the others takes home the title.

Football

The two most recent Super Bowl winners face off today when the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5). It will be just the eighth time in the past 20 seasons that the two most recent Super Bowl champions will meet in the regular season.

Quiz time!

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 40% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off

‘Clocks’

As the owner of a few wristwatches, some older kitchen appliances and handful of analog clocks, I’ll be spending my morning turning back time with Coldplay ringing in my head. (Click here to view) What? You were expecting Cher maybe?

